Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 33.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 173,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 43,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

AVNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE AVNS opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

