Benoit Dageville Sells 13,182 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $185.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day moving average is $163.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SNOW shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.