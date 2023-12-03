Benoit Dageville Sells 13,182 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18.
- On Tuesday, October 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00.
- On Monday, September 11th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80.
Snowflake Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:SNOW opened at $185.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day moving average is $163.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on SNOW shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.71.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.