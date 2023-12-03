Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 54.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSY opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,086 shares of company stock worth $10,592,409 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

