BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $536,448.78 in Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BILL Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $68.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average of $103.06. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
