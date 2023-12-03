BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells $405,201.51 in Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILLGet Free Report) insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $405,201.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,725.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.06. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the second quarter worth $401,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 3.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in BILL by 15.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BILL during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Citigroup boosted their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

