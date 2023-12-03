Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Biohaven worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 113,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 113,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,014.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares in the company, valued at $36,454,682. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 154,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,138. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Performance

BHVN stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

