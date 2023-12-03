Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 191,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,633 shares of company stock worth $1,895,931 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.48 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

