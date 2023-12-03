BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Buys 2,888 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $562.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. NGL Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

