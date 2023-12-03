BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Buys 50,925 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,925 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ OPI opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $305.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($1.40). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $133.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.95%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -185.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPI. StockNews.com cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPI

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 154 properties as of September 30, 2023, with approximately 20.7 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.