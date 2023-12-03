BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $737,000 Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,572 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in HNI were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in HNI by 1,015.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in HNI by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HNI by 459.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.89 million. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Insider Activity at HNI

In related news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $1,076,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,144,384.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HNI news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $189,612.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,350.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,119 shares in the company, valued at $11,144,384.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,345. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HNI. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About HNI

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Featured Articles

