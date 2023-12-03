BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $795,000 Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,706 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

AKR opened at $15.69 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 288.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

