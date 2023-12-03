BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $804,000 Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8,200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth $103,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.87%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zuora

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $33,365.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $33,365.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,850 shares of company stock worth $3,775,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Profile

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.