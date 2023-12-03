BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Raises Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXGN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,527 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $10,670,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 416,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 609.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 278,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 239,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXGN. Stephens downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

