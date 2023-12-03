BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Takes $827,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 10,085.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $35.01 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

