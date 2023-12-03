BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Trims Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,080 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 35.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 60.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.41 and a beta of 1.94. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $766.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.27 million. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. SkyWest’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

