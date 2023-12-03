Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

