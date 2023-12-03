Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 365.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.23% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 6.5 %

BDN opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $817.48 million, a PE ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.28. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.