C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.61. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

