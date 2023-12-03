Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after purchasing an additional 224,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,465,000 after purchasing an additional 676,512 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,578,000 after purchasing an additional 148,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

