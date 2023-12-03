Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Catalent stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

