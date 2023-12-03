Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 18,490 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUNW. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.84. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.