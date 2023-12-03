Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 3,178 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,907,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,372,000 after purchasing an additional 302,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,460,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Badger Meter by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $149.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $170.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.20.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

