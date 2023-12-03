Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,311 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,452 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 335.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,320,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,110,000 after purchasing an additional 87,741 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 39.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 129,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.70 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,043.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 6,274 shares of company stock worth $147,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

