Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 16,179 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Orange by 162.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Orange by 2,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Orange by 65.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ORAN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.72 to $13.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

Orange Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ORAN opened at $12.03 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

Orange Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

