Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi grew its stake in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $116.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.74 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.