Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 289 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 25.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in argenx in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in argenx by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth about $18,722,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.43.

argenx stock opened at $453.89 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $333.07 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -109.11 and a beta of 0.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

