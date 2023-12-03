Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 24,578 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,578 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.9 %

TME opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

