Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 568 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.84.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -0.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $750,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $151,903.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $750,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,442 shares of company stock worth $10,516,230. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

