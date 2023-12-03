Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 904 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,639,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 58,713 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 42,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 101,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

UGI Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -20.89%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

