Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,465 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after buying an additional 458,382 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,849,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,689,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,591,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after buying an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 81,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 951,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ARLP opened at $21.21 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alliance Resource Partners

In other news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $738,402.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,548,097 shares in the company, valued at $371,504,777.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 12,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $259,161.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,322,323 shares in the company, valued at $342,768,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $738,402.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,548,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,504,777.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,606 shares of company stock worth $2,434,026 over the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.