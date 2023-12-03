Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $256,000 in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $277.59 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.89.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

