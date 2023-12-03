Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,478 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 663,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,478 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $21,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in RingCentral by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP grew its position in RingCentral by 26.3% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,841,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in RingCentral by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in RingCentral by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,665,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 150,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Up 8.0 %

NYSE RNG opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

