Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 328,311 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,701,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,311 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $21,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

