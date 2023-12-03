Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,061 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $20,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 20,144 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $843,429.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,803,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,591,072.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 20,144 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $843,429.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,803,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,591,072.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $114,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,108,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,128,481. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.90.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.65 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

