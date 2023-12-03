Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,436 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $21,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in HNI by 1,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in HNI by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HNI by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HNI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HNI shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $148,577.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $148,577.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $363,532.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,786.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,345 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

