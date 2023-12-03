Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $21.36 Million Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 827,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $21,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after buying an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after acquiring an additional 87,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NMI by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after acquiring an additional 134,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NMI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,595,000 after acquiring an additional 83,594 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NMI stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17.

Insider Activity at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

View Our Latest Report on NMIH

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.