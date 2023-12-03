Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,984 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $21,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after buying an additional 1,050,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after buying an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,968,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,197,000 after acquiring an additional 456,384 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,016,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Herbalife from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of HLF opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

