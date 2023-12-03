Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 46,813 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.64% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $22,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,844,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,534,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 960,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $12,812,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 701,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 379,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 288.00%.

AKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.