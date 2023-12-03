Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,547 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of Veris Residential worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veris Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Veris Residential Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $15.03 on Friday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.

Veris Residential Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

