Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,803 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WD. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE WD opened at $89.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $101.02. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 72.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,432,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,107,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,000 in the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

