Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Barnes Group worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after buying an additional 275,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 109.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 162,693 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 87,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,370.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,370.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,803.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 77,592 shares of company stock worth $1,723,540 in the last ninety days. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE:B opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $360.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

