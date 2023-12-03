Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Lemonade worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 526,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,925,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 205,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 451.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 184,804 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of LMND stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.05. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMND. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lemonade

About Lemonade

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.