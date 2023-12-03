Citigroup Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 534.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $945.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPP. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

