Citigroup Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $830,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,792,960.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,876.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $830,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,826 shares in the company, valued at $22,792,960.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,415 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SMAR. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

