Citigroup Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 1,442.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,971 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,547.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,547.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 92,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,747. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

