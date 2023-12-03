Citigroup Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Xencor worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after buying an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,467,000 after buying an additional 153,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after buying an additional 124,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after buying an additional 29,585 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Stock Up 2.5 %

XNCR stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

Xencor Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

