Citigroup Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $277.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.09. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.89.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

