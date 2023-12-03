Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,372 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 98,532 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insider Activity at First Commonwealth Financial

In related news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $99,907.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at $611,741.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 25.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

