Citigroup Inc. Purchases 28,858 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 213.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Pathward Financial worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $51.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.83. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 22.80%. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Articles

