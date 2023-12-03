Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

NYSE:KTB opened at $54.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $55.17.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. The company had revenue of $654.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. Research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

